Coherent (COHR) Soars 6.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Coherent (COHR - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.3% higher at $86.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1% gain over the past four weeks.
The stock is experiencing gains due to the company's fast-growing sales of AI-related transceivers.
This Laser and optics manufacturer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +287.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.31 billion, up 24.5% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Coherent, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on COHR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Coherent is part of the Zacks Technology Services industry. NV5 Global (NVEE - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.1% higher at $92.93. NVEE has returned -3.8% in the past month.
NV5's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.78. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +17.9%. NV5 currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).