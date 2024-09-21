We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gained Today
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $85.71, demonstrating a +0.82% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 2.73% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.59, signifying an 883.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.05 billion, indicating a 17.1% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.01 per share and a revenue of $16.25 billion, representing changes of +47.79% and +25.08%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In the context of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 42.29. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 32.18.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.