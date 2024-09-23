Is Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (
FDVV Quick Quote FDVV - Free Report) made its debut on 09/12/2016, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.
There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.
This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.
Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $3.56 billion, this makes it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Value. FDVV is managed by Fidelity. Before fees and expenses, FDVV seeks to match the performance of the Fidelity Core Dividend Index.
The Fidelity High Dividend Index reflects the performance of stocks of large and mid-capitalization high-dividend-paying companies that are expected to continue to pay and grow their dividends.
Cost & Other Expenses
For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.15% for this ETF, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.
The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.82%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Representing 27.40% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector; Industrials and Utilities round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, Apple Inc (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 5.78% of the fund's total assets, followed by Nvidia Corp ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) and Microsoft Corp ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) . Performance and Risk
The ETF has gained about 20.04% and is up about 28.80% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 09/23/2024), respectively. FDVV has traded between $37.10 and $50.49 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.02 and standard deviation of 15.57% for the trailing three-year period. With about 119 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Fidelity High Dividend ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (
CGDV Quick Quote CGDV - Free Report) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF ( IUSV Quick Quote IUSV - Free Report) tracks S&P 900 Value Index. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has $10.83 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has $19.25 billion. CGDV has an expense ratio of 0.33% and IUSV charges 0.04%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Value.
Bottom Line
Bottom Line
Zacks ETF Center.
Is Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) a Strong ETF Right Now?
