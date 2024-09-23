See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund A(FANAX - Free Report) has a 1.01% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FANAX is a Sector - Energy fund, which are comprised of various changing and hugely important industries throughout the massive global energy sector. With yearly returns of 15.55% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
AQR Long-Short Equity Fund R6(QLERX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.2%. Management fee: 1.1%. QLERX is a Long Short - Equity fund, and these funds aim to minimize exposure to the broader market, taking long positions in equities that are expected to appreciate and short positions in equities that are projected to decline. This fund has managed to produce a robust 15.96% over the last five years.
Victory RS Global Growth R(RGGKX - Free Report) : 1.1% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. RGGKX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.87% over the last five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.