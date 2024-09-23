We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Arista Networks (ANET) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Arista Networks is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 616 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arista Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, ANET has returned 63.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 23.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Arista Networks is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN - Free Report) . The stock is up 37.9% year-to-date.
In Bridgeline Digital, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Arista Networks belongs to the Communication - Components industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 53.9% so far this year, so ANET is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Bridgeline Digital, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Services industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #137. The industry has moved +16% year to date.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Arista Networks and Bridgeline Digital, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.