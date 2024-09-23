We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR) This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Banco BBVA (BBAR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Banco BBVA is a member of our Finance group, which includes 859 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco BBVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBAR's full-year earnings has moved 27% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that BBAR has returned about 117.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 17.1% on average. This means that Banco BBVA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Finance sector, American Express (AXP - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 43.6%.
Over the past three months, American Express' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Banco BBVA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 66 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.4% so far this year, meaning that BBAR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, American Express belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This 77-stock industry is currently ranked #54. The industry has moved +12.7% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Banco BBVA and American Express as they attempt to continue their solid performance.