Is Industria de Diseno Textil (IDEXY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Industria de Diseno Textil SA is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 211 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Industria de Diseno Textil SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDEXY's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, IDEXY has moved about 32.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 19% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Industria de Diseno Textil SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 39.6%.
Over the past three months, Burlington Stores' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Industria de Diseno Textil SA belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #140 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.5% so far this year, meaning that IDEXY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Burlington Stores falls under the Retail - Discount Stores industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #188. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +22%.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Industria de Diseno Textil SA and Burlington Stores as they could maintain their solid performance.