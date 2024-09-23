We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Bally's (BALY) This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bally's Corporation (BALY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Bally's Corporation is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 277 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bally's Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BALY's full-year earnings has moved 31% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, BALY has moved about 23.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 2.1%. This shows that Bally's Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Kellanova (K - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 44.5%.
In Kellanova's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Bally's Corporation belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #140 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.6% so far this year, meaning that BALY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Kellanova, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #47. The industry has moved +18.9% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bally's Corporation and Kellanova as they could maintain their solid performance.