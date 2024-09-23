We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NuScale Power (SMR) Surges 11.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
NuScale Power Corporation (SMR - Free Report) shares rallied 11.3% in the last trading session to close at $10.70. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 19.7% gain over the past four weeks.
NuScale is benefiting from increasing electricity demand and strong bipartisan support for advanced nuclear energy solutions, positioning itself as a key player in the transition to decarbonized baseload power.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +57.7%. Revenues are expected to be $6.18 million, down 11.1% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For NuScale Power, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SMR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
NuScale Power is part of the Zacks Electronics - Power Generation industry. Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.8% lower at $141.76. GNRC has returned -4.9% in the past month.
Generac Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.97. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +20.1%. Generac Holdings currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).