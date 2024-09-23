We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Soars 12.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN - Free Report) shares rallied 12.8% in the last trading session to close at $17. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 37% gain over the past four weeks.
Investor confidence in the company's performance and future outlook has strengthened, driving the stock's upward momentum. BYRN has made notable progress in both its financial results and growth strategy. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 sales increased a whopping 194% year-over-year. This strong performance was driven by robust sales across all end markets, with a significant boost from its celebrity endorsement program.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +92.3%. Revenues are expected to be $20.82 million, up 193.7% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Byrna Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 300% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BYRN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Byrna Technologies is part of the Zacks Technology Services industry. Maplebear (CART - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $42.14. CART has returned 21.4% in the past month.
Maplebear's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.20. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +101%. Maplebear currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).