Meta Platforms (META) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
In the latest market close, Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) reached $564.41, with a +0.55% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.15%.
Coming into today, shares of the social media company had gained 6.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.
The upcoming earnings release of Meta Platforms will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.15, showcasing a 17.31% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $40.08 billion, reflecting a 17.38% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $21.36 per share and a revenue of $161.62 billion, demonstrating changes of +43.64% and +19.8%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.3% increase. Meta Platforms is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.32.
Investors should also note that META has a PEG ratio of 1.38 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. META's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.