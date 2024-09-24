We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $2.31, indicating a +0.87% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.
Shares of the lithium producer witnessed a loss of 15.81% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lithium Americas Corp. in its upcoming release.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.36% higher. Right now, Lithium Americas Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.