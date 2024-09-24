Back to top

Why Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $2.31, indicating a +0.87% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Shares of the lithium producer witnessed a loss of 15.81% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lithium Americas Corp. in its upcoming release.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.36% higher. Right now, Lithium Americas Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

