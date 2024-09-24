Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market, look no further than the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (
XTN Quick Quote XTN - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2011.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Industrials - Transportation/Shipping is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 12, placing it in bottom 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $202.18 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market. XTN seeks to match the performance of the S&P Transportation Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P Transportation Select Industry Index represents the transportation segment of the S&P Total Market Index.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.86%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, C.h. Robinson Worldwide Inc (
CHRW Quick Quote CHRW - Free Report) accounts for about 3.29% of total assets, followed by Fedex Corp ( FDX Quick Quote FDX - Free Report) and Norfolk Southern Corp ( NSC Quick Quote NSC - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 30.48% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -3.24% and is up roughly 8.50% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 09/24/2024), respectively. XTN has traded between $66.94 and $84.94 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.32 and standard deviation of 25.39% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 46 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XTN is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
IShares U.S. Transportation ETF (
IYT Quick Quote IYT - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones Transportation Average Index and the U.S. Global Jets ETF ( JETS Quick Quote JETS - Free Report) tracks U.S. Global Jets Index. IShares U.S. Transportation ETF has $628.45 million in assets, U.S. Global Jets ETF has $1.09 billion. IYT has an expense ratio of 0.40% and JETS charges 0.60%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market, look no further than the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2011.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Industrials - Transportation/Shipping is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 12, placing it in bottom 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $202.18 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market. XTN seeks to match the performance of the S&P Transportation Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P Transportation Select Industry Index represents the transportation segment of the S&P Total Market Index.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.86%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, C.h. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW - Free Report) accounts for about 3.29% of total assets, followed by Fedex Corp (FDX - Free Report) and Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 30.48% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -3.24% and is up roughly 8.50% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 09/24/2024), respectively. XTN has traded between $66.94 and $84.94 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.32 and standard deviation of 25.39% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 46 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XTN is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
IShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones Transportation Average Index and the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS - Free Report) tracks U.S. Global Jets Index. IShares U.S. Transportation ETF has $628.45 million in assets, U.S. Global Jets ETF has $1.09 billion. IYT has an expense ratio of 0.40% and JETS charges 0.60%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.