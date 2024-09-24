We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Westrock Coffee Company (WEST) Surges 5.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Westrock Coffee Company (WEST - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.7% higher at $7.09. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 21.6% loss over the past four weeks.
The Westrock stock surge followed Craig-Hallum's initiation of coverage on the coffee industry supplier with a Buy rating. The analyst referred to Westrock as a leading brand-behind-the-brand beverage solutions provider, serving blue-chip clients. He underscored the significance of the company’s newly constructed facility in Conway, Arkansas, describing it as the largest vertically integrated roast-to-ready-to-drink facility worldwide. This cutting-edge facility empowers Westrock and its customers to capitalize on the growing consumer demand for cold coffee, presenting substantial growth potential. The analyst also noted that Conway offers unmatched innovative capabilities and its highly automated processes enable customers to cut costs. These cost-saving advantages are attractive for existing and prospective clients amid the challenging consumer environment.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $264.45 million, up 20.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Westrock Coffee Company, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on WEST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Westrock Coffee Company belongs to the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Another stock from the same industry, PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.5% higher at $172.11. Over the past month, PEP has returned -2.7%.
For PepsiCo
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.1% over the past month to $2.31. This represents a change of +2.7% from what the company reported a year ago. PepsiCo currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).