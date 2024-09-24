Back to top

Is W.R. Berkley (WRB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is W.R. Berkley (WRB - Free Report) . WRB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.69. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.60. WRB's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.21 and as low as 11.73, with a median of 13.20, all within the past year.

WRB is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.01. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. WRB's industry has an average PEG of 2.85 right now. WRB's PEG has been as high as 1.69 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.37, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that W.R. Berkley is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, WRB feels like a great value stock at the moment.


