Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging AppFolio (APPF) This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AppFolio is one of 616 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AppFolio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPF's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, APPF has returned 36.3% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 23%. As we can see, AppFolio is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43.1%.
Over the past three months, HashiCorp, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 40.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AppFolio belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 139 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.6% so far this year, so APPF is performing better in this area. HashiCorp, Inc. is also part of the same industry.
AppFolio and HashiCorp, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.