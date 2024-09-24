Sherwin-Williams Rises 12% in Six Months: What's Driving the Stock?

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s ( SHW Quick Quote SHW - Free Report) shares have increased 11.7% in the past six months compared with the S&P 500 and the industry’s growth of 8.9% and 9.4%, respectively. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s look at the factors driving the stock’s price appreciation.
What’s Driving Sherwin-Williams Stock?
SHW reported stronger-than-expected earnings in second-quarter 2024. This led the company to raise its full-year outlook. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $3.70, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51. While revenues moved up 0.5% year over year to $6,271.5 million, they fell short of the consensus estimate of $6,350.1 million. Revenue growth was driven by higher sales in the Paint Stores and Performance Coatings segments, though lower volumes in the Consumer Brands segment offset these gains.
Sales in the Paint Stores Group rose 3.5%, supported by low-single-digit volume growth and price increases, with growth in all markets except property maintenance. The Performance Coatings Group also saw modest sales growth, benefiting from an acquisition, although currency headwinds and mixed volume performance across regions presented challenges. The Consumer Brands Group experienced a decline in sales due to weaker DIY demand in North America, a divestiture and unfavorable currency impacts.
The company expects low-single-digit percentage consolidated sales growth for the third quarter and the full year. The company set its 2024 EPS forecast between $10.30 and $10.60, with adjusted EPS expected to range from $11.10 to $11.40.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS is pegged at $11.47, suggesting a 10.8% year-over-year increase. In the trailing four quarters, Sherwin-Williams delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.5%.
SHW’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
SHW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are
IAMGOLD Corporation ( IAG Quick Quote IAG - Free Report) , Eldorado Gold Corporation ( EGO Quick Quote EGO - Free Report) and Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) . IAMGOLD, Eldorado Gold and Carpenter Technology each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAMGOLD’s current-year earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, indicating a rise of 355.6% from the year-ago level. IAG’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 200%. The stock has surged nearly 148.4% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current year earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 136.8%. EGO beat the consensus estimate in each trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have surged nearly 82.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’scurrent-year earnings is pegged at $6.09 per share, indicating a rise of 28.5% from the year-ago level. CRS’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The stock has surged nearly 126.4% in the past year.
