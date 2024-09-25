We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HCI Group (HCI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $107.41, indicating a +1.37% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.
Shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company witnessed a gain of 10.27% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of HCI Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, up 7.09% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $194.46 million, up 47.72% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.37 per share and a revenue of $788.65 million, indicating changes of +66.94% and +43.22%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, HCI Group holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, HCI Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.56. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.83.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.