Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Kraft Heinz (
KHC Quick Quote KHC - Free Report) standing at $34.70, reflecting a +0.06% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.25% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.56%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago had lost 3.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kraft Heinz in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.74, indicating a 2.78% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.44 billion, indicating a 1.98% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.02 per share and a revenue of $26.16 billion, indicating changes of +1.34% and -1.79%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.02% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Kraft Heinz is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Kraft Heinz is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.48. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.68 for its industry.
Investors should also note that KHC has a PEG ratio of 3.39 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.8.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Image: Bigstock
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
