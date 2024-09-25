See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
QS Global Equity A(CFIPX - Free Report) : 1.29% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. CFIPX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. CFIPX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.75%.
Fidelity Advisor Convertible Security Institutional(FICVX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. FICVX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. With five-year annualized performance of 11.17%, expense ratio of 0.74% and management fee of 0.57%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Royce PA Mutual Fund Investor(PENNX - Free Report) : 0.94% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. PENNX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 12.36%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.