How to Find Strong Transportation Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.
In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Southwest Airlines?
The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$0.14 a share 29 days away from its upcoming earnings release on October 24, 2024.
By taking the percentage difference between the -$0.14 Most Accurate Estimate and the -$0.22 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Southwest Airlines has an Earnings ESP of +37.84%. Investors should also know that LUV is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
LUV is just one of a large group of Transportation stocks with a positive ESP figure. GE Aerospace (GE - Free Report) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.
Slated to report earnings on October 22, 2024, GE Aerospace holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.20 a share 27 days from its next quarterly update.
GE Aerospace's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +6.99% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12.
LUV and GE's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>