Has Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Atmus Filtration Technologies is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 219 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atmus Filtration Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATMU's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ATMU has gained about 58.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 13.1% on average. As we can see, Atmus Filtration Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Dover Corporation (DOV - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.2%.
The consensus estimate for Dover Corporation's current year EPS has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Atmus Filtration Technologies belongs to the Pollution Control industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.4% so far this year, so ATMU is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Dover Corporation falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 44 stocks and is ranked #167. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.8%.
Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Atmus Filtration Technologies and Dover Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.