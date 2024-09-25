We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
American States Water in Focus
Headquartered in San Dimas, American States Water (AWR - Free Report) is a Utilities stock that has seen a price change of 2.91% so far this year. The water and electric utility is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.47 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.25%. This compares to the Utility - Water Supply industry's yield of 2.14% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.55%.
Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.86 is up 12.4% from last year. In the past five-year period, American States Water has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 8.61%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, American States Water's payout ratio is 60%, which means it paid out 60% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Earnings growth looks solid for AWR for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.03 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 6.32%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.
Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that AWR is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).