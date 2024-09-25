We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $84.24, indicating a +0.29% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.
The gold mining company's shares have seen an increase of 2.1% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.7% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.
The upcoming earnings release of Agnico Eagle Mines will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.92, marking a 109.09% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.83 billion, reflecting a 11.17% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.73 per share and a revenue of $7.9 billion, demonstrating changes of +67.26% and +19.23%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Agnico Eagle Mines. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.39% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Agnico Eagle Mines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.1.
It's also important to note that AEM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.8. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Gold industry stood at 0.68 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
