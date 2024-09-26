We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Jefferies' Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Slides 1.1%
Shares of Jefferies Financial Group (JEF - Free Report) lost 1.1% in after-hours trading in response to lower-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Aug. 31) results. Adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company recorded adjusted earnings of 32 cents.
Results were hurt by higher expenses. However, an improvement in net revenues driven by a solid rebound in the investment banking (IB) business acted as a tailwind. The performance of the reportable segments was also strong.
Net income attributable to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $167.1 million, jumping significantly from $51.4 million in the prior-year quarter.
Jefferies’ Revenues Increase, Expenses Rise
Net revenues were $1.68 billion, surging 42% year over year. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion.
Total non-interest expenses were $1.43 billion, up 31% from the prior-year quarter. The rise was due to an increase in almost all cost components.
JEF’s Segment Performance
Investment Banking and Capital Markets: Net revenues were $1.62 billion, jumping 39% from the prior-year quarter. The rise was driven by solid performance across advisory and equity and debt underwriting businesses, along with a robust performance in Equities and Fixed Income.
Asset Management: Net revenues were $59 million, rising substantially from the year-ago quarter’s $10.1 million.
Our View on JEF
A solid trading business and resurgence in IB business are expected to support Jefferies’ financials. However, elevated expenses might hurt the bottom line to an extent in the near term.
Currently, Jefferies sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
