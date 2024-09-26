We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CAPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CAPL has a P/S ratio of 0.18. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.52.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that CAPL has a P/CF ratio of 7.84. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CAPL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.46. Within the past 12 months, CAPL's P/CF has been as high as 8.51 and as low as 5.52, with a median of 7.24.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in CrossAmerica Partners's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CAPL looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.