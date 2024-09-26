We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ball (BALL) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Ball (BALL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ball is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 219 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ball is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BALL's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, BALL has gained about 15.5% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 12.2%. This shows that Ball is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Brady (BRC - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 29.4%.
The consensus estimate for Brady's current year EPS has increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Ball belongs to the Containers - Metal and Glass industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.2% so far this year, so BALL is performing better in this area.
Brady, however, belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #141. The industry has moved +24.6% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Ball and Brady. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.