Is Anta Sports Products (ANPDF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Anta Sports Products Ltd. (ANPDF - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Anta Sports Products Ltd. is one of 277 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Anta Sports Products Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANPDF's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, ANPDF has returned 11.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 3.2% on average. This shows that Anta Sports Products Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT - Free Report) . The stock is up 29.8% year-to-date.
For Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Anta Sports Products Ltd. is a member of the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 15.7% so far this year, so ANPDF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR falls under the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this industry has 30 stocks and is ranked #73. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.8%.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Anta Sports Products Ltd. and Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.