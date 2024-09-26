We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Kingfisher (KGFHY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Kingfisher PLC (KGFHY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Kingfisher PLC is one of 211 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kingfisher PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGFHY's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, KGFHY has returned 35.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 21.1% on average. This shows that Kingfisher PLC is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Lands' End (LE - Free Report) . The stock is up 72.2% year-to-date.
For Lands' End, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Kingfisher PLC is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.6% so far this year, so KGFHY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Lands' End falls under the Retail - Catalog Shopping industry. Currently, this industry has 1 stocks and is ranked #1. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +72.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Kingfisher PLC and Lands' End as they could maintain their solid performance.