Honeywell & Qualcomm Partner to Develop AI-Enabled Agent Solution
Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) recently partnered with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM - Free Report) , to develop a Multi-Modal intelligent agent for Honeywell mobile devices. Powered by Qualcomm Technologies, the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven mobile assistant solution will boost workers’ efficiency in distribution centers and retail industries.
Based in San Diego, CA, Qualcomm designs and manufactures semiconductors and telecommunications equipment. The company also focuses on areas like 5G connectivity, IoT (Internet of Things), automotive technology and AI, thereby enabling advanced capabilities across various applications and industries.
This mobile assistant solution is a digital resource for the modern workforce, enabling workers to gain quick access to product information that enhances their efficiency by saving time and improving accuracy. Workers can input queries into the technology, such as stock availability or item location, to receive quick responses, which will be delivered through images, videos, voice responses or text. This will improve their productivity by allowing them to manage multiple tasks simultaneously. Workers will be able to use the solution through a software development kit, which can be integrated with an organization’s prevailing applications and systems.
Along with enhancing workers’ performance, the mobile assistant will help businesses improve their customer dealing capability. The Multi-Modal Intelligent Agent is anticipated to be launched early next year.
Strength in the commercial aviation and building automation businesses augurs well for Honeywell. The Aerospace segment is particularly strong, driven by robust demand in the aviation aftermarket.
In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 10.1% compared with the industry’s 10.3% growth.
However, weakness in the Industrial Automation segment due to lower demand for projects is worrisome. The weakened demand for personal protective equipment within the sensing and safety technologies business is also concerning.
