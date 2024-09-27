We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $2.92, indicating a +0.34% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.6%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 18.26% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.27, signifying a 6.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.56% lower. Archer Aviation Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.