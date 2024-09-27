Should First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (
FNK Quick Quote FNK - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/19/2011.
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $219.06 million, making it one of the smaller ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Value
Mid cap companies, with market capitalization in the range of $2 billion and $10 billion, offer investors many things that small and large companies don't, including less risk and higher growth opportunities. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.
While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.70%, making it the most expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.73%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 25.20% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, M/i Homes, Inc. (
MHO Quick Quote MHO - Free Report) accounts for about 0.91% of total assets, followed by Group 1 Automotive, Inc. ( GPI Quick Quote GPI - Free Report) and Concentrix Corporation ( CNXC Quick Quote CNXC - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 8.47% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
FNK seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value Index before fees and expenses. The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 600 Mid Cap Value Index.
The ETF has added about 6.85% so far this year and was up about 25.15% in the last one year (as of 09/27/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $41.67 and $55.68.
The ETF has a beta of 1.26 and standard deviation of 21.91% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 226 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FNK is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (
IWS Quick Quote IWS - Free Report) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE Quick Quote VOE - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $13.58 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $17.70 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
