Should BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (
BKLC Quick Quote BKLC - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/09/2020.
The fund is sponsored by Bny Mellon. It has amassed assets over $2.66 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0%, making it the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.21%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 29% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 6.78% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Nvidia Corp ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 32.56% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
BKLC seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR U.S. LARGE CAP INDEX before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Large Cap Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of U.S. large-capitalization stocks.
The ETF has added about 21.69% so far this year and was up about 37.09% in the last one year (as of 09/27/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $77.72 and $109.34.
The ETF has a beta of 1.02 and standard deviation of 17.95% for the trailing three-year period. With about 509 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, BKLC is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (
VOO Quick Quote VOO - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has $517.75 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $574.62 billion. VOO has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
