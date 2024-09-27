JD.com, Inc. (JD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of
JD.com, Inc. ( Shares have been on the move with the stock up 44.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $38.18 in the previous session. JD.com, Inc. has gained 31.5% since the start of the year compared to the 21.6% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 26.7% return for the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry. What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 15, 2024, JD.com reported EPS of $1.29 versus consensus estimate of $0.86.
For the current fiscal year, JD.com is expected to post earnings of $3.97 per share on $157.16 billion in revenues. This represents a 27.24% change in EPS on a 3.3% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.15 per share on $162.39 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 4.53% and 3.33%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
JD.com may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
JD.com has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 22.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.7X versus its peer group's average of 15X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, JD.com currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if JD.com fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though JD.com shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.
How Does JD Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of JD have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Chewy (. CHWY has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.
Earnings were strong last quarter. Chewy beat our consensus estimate by 9.09%, and for the current fiscal year, CHWY is expected to post earnings of $1.14 per share on revenue of $11.76 billion.
Shares of Chewy have gained 3.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 25.99X and a P/CF of 81.29X.
The Internet - Commerce industry is in the top 26% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for JD and CHWY, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
