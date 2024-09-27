Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ATSG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.08 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.42. Over the past 52 weeks, ATSG's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.87 and as low as 6.82, with a median of 13.94.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ATSG has a P/S ratio of 0.5. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.55.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Air Transport Services Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ATSG is an impressive value stock right now.


