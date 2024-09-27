We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Brambles (BXBLY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Brambles Ltd. (BXBLY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Brambles Ltd. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brambles Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BXBLY's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, BXBLY has returned 41% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 14.2% on average. This means that Brambles Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Flowserve (FLS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 27.4% year-to-date.
For Flowserve, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Brambles Ltd. belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.5% so far this year, so BXBLY is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Flowserve belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #163. The industry has moved +12.5% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Brambles Ltd. and Flowserve as they could maintain their solid performance.