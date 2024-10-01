We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Should Value Investors Buy International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ICAGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.
Investors should also note that ICAGY holds a PEG ratio of 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ICAGY's industry has an average PEG of 1 right now. ICAGY's PEG has been as high as 1.07 and as low as 0.07, with a median of 0.83, all within the past year.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ICAGY has a P/S ratio of 0.17. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.35.
Swire Pacific (SWRAY - Free Report) may be another strong Transportation - Airline stock to add to your shortlist. SWRAY is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Shares of Swire Pacific are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 8.61 and a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 18.15 and 1, respectively.
Over the past year, SWRAY's P/E has been as high as 9.89, as low as 6.41, with a median of 8.58; its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.60, as low as 0.38, with a median of 0.83 during the same time period.
Swire Pacific sports a P/B ratio of 0.78 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.05. In the past 52 weeks, SWRAY's P/B has been as high as 0.88, as low as 0.59, with a median of 0.77.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in International Consolidated Airlines Group and Swire Pacific's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ICAGY and SWRAY is an impressive value stock right now.