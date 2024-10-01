We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging DMARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (HEPS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR is one of 211 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEPS' full-year earnings has moved 40% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, HEPS has gained about 26.1% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 21.1%. This means that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kroger (KR - Free Report) . The stock is up 23.7% year-to-date.
In Kroger's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25.5% so far this year, meaning that HEPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Kroger belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #23. The industry has moved +49.5% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR and Kroger as they could maintain their solid performance.