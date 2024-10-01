We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HAYW vs. GRMN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products sector might want to consider either Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW - Free Report) or Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Hayward Holdings, Inc. and Garmin are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that HAYW has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
HAYW currently has a forward P/E ratio of 24.88, while GRMN has a forward P/E of 28.76. We also note that HAYW has a PEG ratio of 2.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GRMN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.01.
Another notable valuation metric for HAYW is its P/B ratio of 2.42. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GRMN has a P/B of 4.77.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to HAYW's Value grade of B and GRMN's Value grade of D.
HAYW sticks out from GRMN in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that HAYW is the better option right now.