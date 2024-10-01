We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ENS or ABBNY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Manufacturing - Electronics sector have probably already heard of EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) and ABB (ABBNY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Right now, EnerSys is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while ABB has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that ENS likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ABBNY has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
ENS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.37, while ABBNY has a forward P/E of 27.40. We also note that ENS has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ABBNY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.98.
Another notable valuation metric for ENS is its P/B ratio of 2.26. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ABBNY has a P/B of 8.23.
Based on these metrics and many more, ENS holds a Value grade of A, while ABBNY has a Value grade of C.
ENS has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than ABBNY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that ENS is the superior option right now.