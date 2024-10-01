We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Strength Seen in Canada Goose (GOOS): Can Its 6.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Canada Goose (GOOS - Free Report) shares soared 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $12.67. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.8% gain over the past four weeks.
The company's strategic initiatives, including the appointment of Haider Ackermann as Creative Director and the successful launch of innovative products like the Polar Bears International Hoodie and Vancouver Rain Boot, underscore its commitment to brand evolution and product innovation. With expanding sales in key markets like Asia Pacific and the opening of new stores in strategic locations, Canada Goose is enhancing its global footprint and driving momentum through a compelling blend of creativity and operational efficiency.
This high-end coat maker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -150%. Revenues are expected to be $188 million, down 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Canada Goose, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GOOS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Canada Goose is part of the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.4% higher at $11.91. BIRD has returned -18.8% in the past month.
Allbirds, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.6% over the past month to -$3.03. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +27.9%. Allbirds, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).