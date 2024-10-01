We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Freightcar America (RAIL) Moves 10.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Freightcar America (RAIL - Free Report) shares rallied 10.7% in the last trading session to close at $10.79. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 37.7% gain over the past four weeks.
FreightCar America shares have performed exceedingly well this year, gaining almost 300% year to date. This fast-growing company has secured major orders of late and increased production capacity. Driven by the buoyant scenario, RAIL expects current-year revenues between $560 million and $600 million (the mid-point of the range indicates 62% year-over-year
This rail car maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +142.9%. Revenues are expected to be $139.96 million, up 126.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Freightcar America, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 31.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on RAIL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
