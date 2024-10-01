Should JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (
JPME Quick Quote JPME - Free Report) was launched on 05/11/2016, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by J.P. Morgan. It has amassed assets over $413 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Blend
With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.
Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.24%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.73%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 12.10% of the portfolio. Real Estate and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Frontier Communications (
FYBR Quick Quote FYBR - Free Report) accounts for about 0.58% of total assets, followed by Kellanova Common Stock ( K Quick Quote K - Free Report) and Jefferies Financial ( JEF Quick Quote JEF - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 4.86% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
JPME seeks to match the performance of the Russell Midcap Diversified Factor Index before fees and expenses. The JP Morgan Diversified Factor US Mid Cap Equity Index utilizes a rules-based approach that combines risk-based portfolio construction with multi-factor security selection, including value, quality and momentum factors.
The ETF has added roughly 15.58% so far this year and is up about 27.74% in the last one year (as of 10/01/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $79.30 and $105.04.
The ETF has a beta of 1.04 and standard deviation of 16.83% for the trailing three-year period. With about 359 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, JPME is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (
VO Quick Quote VO - Free Report) and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF ( IJH Quick Quote IJH - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $69.57 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $90.78 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
