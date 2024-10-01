See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
DFA US Small Cap Growth Institutional(DSCGX - Free Report) : 0.32% expense ratio and 0.28% management fee. DSCGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. DSCGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.07%.
JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund A(JIGAX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. JIGAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 18.19%, expense ratio of 0.84% and management fee of 0.3%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Sound Shore Fund(SSHFX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SSHFX is an All Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in small, medium, and large-cap companies, though they end up focusing on bigger firms due to percentage of assets. SSHFX has an expense ratio of 0.95%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 12.7% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.