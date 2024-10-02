We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paychex Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX - Free Report) has reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
PAYX’s earnings of $1.2 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and increased 1.8% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.3 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by a slight margin and gained 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The company’s shares have gained 11.7% in the past six months compared with the 11.9% and 11.8% rallies of the industry and the Zacks S&P 500 composite, respectively.
Quarter in Detail
Revenues from the Management Solutions segment increased 1% on a year-over-year basis to $961.7 million, beating our estimate of $958.2 million. Professional employer organization (“PEO”) and Insurance Solutions’ revenues totaled $319.3 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter. The figure missed our estimate of $320.2 million.
Service revenues of $1.3 billion gained 2% year over year, flat with our estimate. Interest on funds held for clients jumped 15% from the year-ago quarter to $37.5 million, missing our projection of $38 million.
EBITDA of $585.5 million gained 1% from the year-ago quarter, outpacing our estimate of $577.3 million. Operating income increased 2% year over year to $546.7 million, surpassing our projection of $533.2 million. The operating margin was 41.5%, down 20 basis points from the year-ago quarter. The reported figure beat our estimate of 40.5%
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Paychex exited the first quarter of fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 billion, flat with the preceding quarter. The long-term debt totaled $798.7 million compared with $798.6 million in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024.
Cash generated from operating activities amounted to $546.1 million, while capital expenditure totaled $35.6 million.
FY25 Guidance
PAYX expects interest on funds held for clients to be $145-$155 million. The company anticipates other income to be $30-$35 million.
Paychex carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
Earnings Snapshots of Peers
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG - Free Report) reported an impressive second-quarter 2024 results.
RSG’s earnings per share (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) of $1.6 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2% and increased 14.2% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $4 billion beat the consensus mark by a slight margin and gained 8.6% year over year.
Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN - Free Report) reported solid second-quarter 2024 results.
WCN’s adjusted earnings (excluding 17 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.2 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1% and increased 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $2.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.4% and rose 11.2% from the year-ago quarter.