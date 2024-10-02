We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BMRN or MYGN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are likely familiar with BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN - Free Report) and Myriad Genetics (MYGN - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Right now, BioMarin Pharmaceutical is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Myriad Genetics has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that BMRN likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than MYGN has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
BMRN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 21.66, while MYGN has a forward P/E of 285.31. We also note that BMRN has a PEG ratio of 0.60. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. MYGN currently has a PEG ratio of 5.56.
Another notable valuation metric for BMRN is its P/B ratio of 2.52. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MYGN has a P/B of 3.35.
Based on these metrics and many more, BMRN holds a Value grade of B, while MYGN has a Value grade of D.
BMRN has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than MYGN, so it seems like value investors will conclude that BMRN is the superior option right now.