Back to top

Can the Epic Rally in Chinese Stocks Continue?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Chinese stocks surged 8.5% yesterday, marking their best day since 2008, as the country’s official PMI for September came in better than expected. Stocks extended a rally that began last week after policymakers unleashed sweeping stimulus measures to boost growth.

The People’s Bank of China announced cuts to the benchmark interest rate and the reserve requirement ratio, along with reductions in mortgage rates for homeowners and loans to investors and companies to buy back their stock.

The Politburo, chaired by leader Xi Jinping, also pledged more fiscal support to ensure the economy meets the official 5% growth target for the year. These measures suggest the government's focus has shifted decisively to economic growth.

This came after three years of limited support from authorities for the ailing economy, and it remains to be seen whether these measures will be enough to prevent the world’s second-largest economy from slipping into a deflationary spiral.

The stimulus set off an epic rally in Chinese stocks and in sectors exposed to China, including copper, miners, casino companies, luxury goods makers, and European automakers.

Last week, billionaire David Tepper, president of hedge fund Appaloosa Management, told CNBC he was bullish on Chinese equities, saying he has bought "everything" related to China.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB - Free Report) provides exposure to Chinese internet companies listed on the Hong Kong or US exchanges.

The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI - Free Report) provides exposure to multiple classes of Chinese equities that are available to international investors, such as H-shares, B-shares, Red-chips, P-chips, and foreign listings.

Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) , Tencent Holdings (TCEHY - Free Report) , JD.com (JD - Free Report) and Pinduoduo (PDD - Free Report) are among the top holdings in these ETFs. To learn more, please watch the short video above.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) - free report >>

iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - free report >>

JD.com, Inc. (JD) - free report >>

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) - free report >>

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - free report >>

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) - free report >>

Published in

computers emerging-markets etfs internet internet-content