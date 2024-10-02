We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Reddit Inc. (RDDT - Free Report) standing at $65.97, reflecting a +0.08% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.53%.
The the stock of company has risen by 9.81% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Reddit Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Reddit Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.06% upward. Right now, Reddit Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.