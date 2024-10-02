See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Columbia Dividend Income Fund R4(CVIRX - Free Report) : 0.65% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. CVIRX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 12.54% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
DFA Global Equity I(DGEIX - Free Report) : 0.26% expense ratio and 0.2% management fee. DGEIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 13.12% over the last five years, DGEIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Fidelity Select Financial Services(FIDSX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.76%. Management fee: 0.69%. Five year annual return: 14.42%. FIDSX is a Sector - Finance mutual fund option, which provide investors with a diversified and stabilized investment approach focused on the financial space, which is a notoriously large, complex, and heavily-regulated industry.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.