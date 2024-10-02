We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing The Marcus (MCS) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is The Marcus (MCS - Free Report) . MCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MCS has a P/S ratio of 0.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.07.
Finally, our model also underscores that MCS has a P/CF ratio of 10.04. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.65. Within the past 12 months, MCS's P/CF has been as high as 10.18 and as low as 3.93, with a median of 7.09.
Investors could also keep in mind Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) , an Leisure and Recreation Services stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 11.40 and a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 17.55 and 0.57, respectively.
NCLH's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.42 and as low as 8.48, with a median of 11.73. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.33, as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.22.
Furthermore, Norwegian Cruise Line holds a P/B ratio of 12.70 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.96. NCLH's P/B has been as high as 472.07, as low as 9.19, with a median of 19.06 over the past 12 months.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that The Marcus and Norwegian Cruise Line are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MCS and NCLH feels like a great value stock at the moment.